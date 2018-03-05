Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Pro receive price cut in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro have received a price cut in India, according to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro have received a price cut in India, according to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro both have received a price cut in India. The Galaxy J7 Max is available for Rs 14,900, whereas the Galaxy J7 Pro can be purchased for Rs 18,900. The price cut has been revealed by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The South Korean company launched the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in June 2017 for Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900, respectively. Both smartphones are mid-end in nature and offer Always-on screen and 2.5D curved glass design.

Just to recall, the Galaxy J7 Pro features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) AMOLED display, an Octa-core Exynos SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD card support (up to 128GB), and a 3,600mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Galaxy J7 Max, on the other hand, gets a 5.7-inch Full HD (1080p) display, a MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card support, and a 3300mAh battery. Both phones sport a 13MP rear snapper with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 13MP as well with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

In related news, Amazon India is hosting the ‘Samsung Carnival’ between March 5 and March 8. The Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy On7 Prime, Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro are available at discounted prices. The e-commerce site is offering cashback of up to Rs 8000 on the purchase of select Samsung smartphones during the sale. Customers will get cashback in the form of Amazon Pay cash.

