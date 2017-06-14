Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big screen, focus on cameras

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max smartphone: Here’s our first impression of the device. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max smartphone: Here’s our first impression of the device.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, J7 Pro have been launched in India at a price of Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900 respectively. Galaxy J7 Max is going on sale in India first from June 20, while the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro will only be available in the market from mid-July. While the J7 Pro sports a more vibrant sAMOLED display, and has 64GB storage on board, the Galaxy J7 Max comes with 4GB RAM and a bigger 5.7-inch TFT display.

Given the pricing and specifications, there’s no doubt the new Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max will compete with the likes of OPPO, vivo, which have smartphones in the Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 price range as well. Samsung is banking on its brand name, some India specific features, and an improved camera to help boost sales of the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro. Here’s our first impression of the Galaxy J7 Max, which goes on sale in India first.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Design, Display

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max sports a big 5.7-inch display with full HD resolution (1080×1980 pixels). The phone sports a metal unibody design, according to Samsung. The Galaxy J7 Max has a very wide, and squarish display, with thin bezels on the side. This feels like a very wide smartphone when I was handling it in the demo zone, and using with one hand might be a challenge for some buyers. On the top front, Galaxy J7 Max has the front camera, the speaker mesh, proximity sensor, and the front flash arranged in one row.

On the rear, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max has very prominent antenna band lines running on the top and bottom, and the camera is placed in the centre. The camera module is squarish with rounded edges with the LED flash placed next to it. Just below the camera is the Samsung Logo. The camera module unit does jut out from the smartphone, but only slightly. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is launching in gold and black colour variants. From a design perspective, the Galaxy J7 Max does remind one of the standard Samsung smartphone, though this isn’t so bulky to hold.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Processor, RAM, and Storage

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max comes with a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, which is an octa-core one with 1.6Ghz clock speed. Samsung has added 4GB RAM on this smartphone along with 32GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is a dual-SIM smartphone with a dedicated slot for the microSD card. On the performance front, we didn’t see any noticeable lag on the J7 Max in the brief time with device, though we can only judge the full performance once we have the review unit.

In terms of performance though, Galaxy J7 Max should be at par with other options in the market. However, it is strange that Samsung didn’t go for the Exynos or a Qualcomm processor in this one; in contrast the Galaxy J7 Pro has a Exynos processor. Samsung has however beefed this up with 4GB RAM, and that should be enough for multi-tasking, running games etc.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Camera

Samsung is focusing on the cameras with this smartphone. It has a front 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and a rear 13MP camera with LED flash as well. But this isn’t just about the megapixels, Samsung has also added a lot of software tweaks to the camera UI, which will appeal to users. For starters, users can pin the social networks where they wish to post images in the camera UI itself, and directly share an image.

There’s also an augmented reality (AR) mode, which is basically face filters, that work just how they do on Snapchat. Though in the demo units, the filters do take time to load, but they are live filters, and get superimposed on your face, while you are taking the selfie or whatever else.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S8’s in-built camera also has these filters, and so it’s good to see Samsung introduce these for its mid-range phones as well. We didn’t have much time to take sample photos with the Galaxy J7 Max, but the selfie camera is not bad.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Software, UI and battery

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max comes with the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI on top. The look and feel of the UI is very similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones, which is another positive on a mid-range phone. Samsung’s new TouchWiz has a redesigned camera app icon, wallpapers which are much more vibrant.

Of course, the J series has the other features seen on Samsung phones like Ultra Data Saving Mode, SBike mode, etc. Samsung has also included Samsung Pay Mini on this, and this version of the app only has options for UPI and mobile wallet payments.

The full-fledged Samsung Pay requires NFC for wireless transactions, and since that is not supported, Samsung just added a different version of the app, minus the key feature. That would be the ability to store your credit, debit cards for a direct transaction. Samsung Pay Mini is coming first to the J7 Max, though the J7 Pro has the regular full-fledged version of the Samsung Pay app.

We’ll have to wait and see how soon Samsung rolls out its payments app to other J-series smartphones. On the battery front, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max has 3300 mAh one and there’s a micro-USB charging port at the bottom of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is geared for the offline market, where the J series has been driving volumes for the company. It is priced at Rs 17,900, which might seem a little pricey, but then this has a lot of nifty additions from Samsung on the software front. Design and display are not bad, and the overall performances should be enough for most users. Samsung’s focus with Galaxy J7 Max is on the camera as well, and it will be interesting to see how this phone does compared to Oppo and vivo’s strong lineup.

