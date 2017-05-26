Samsung Galaxy J7, J5 Prime in 32GB storage now available in India

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime and J5 Prime will now be available in 32GB variant in India. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime and J5 Prime will now be available in 32GB variant in India.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and J7 Prime in 32GB storage variants are now available in India. Samsung Mobile India’s official Twitter handle confirmed this. Samsung has listed the two new variants of the phone on its e-commerce store as well. The J7 Prime with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 16,900 while the J5 Prime is priced Rs 14,900. The phones are also available in offline stores with authorised Samsung resellers.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime comes with a 5.5-inch TFT display with full HD resolution and has an octa-core processor. Samsung hasn’t specified which processor. The phone comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD. The rear camera is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and 8MP camera on the front.

The J7 Prime supports 4G FDD LTE and TDD LTE and this is a dual SIM smartphone. It also comes with fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime comes with 5-inch HD resolution TFT display, and it has a 13MP rear camera as well. However the front camera is 5MP, and this phones comes with quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The phone also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. This is also a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G connectivity supported for India.

Battery on the J5 Prime is 2400 mAh. Dimensions of the phone are 142.8 x 69.5 x 8.1mm and it weighs 143g. J5 and J7 Prime support WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.0.

Both Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and J7 Prime run the Android Marshmallow OS. Samsung has also included its unique software features like Ultra Data Saver Mode, S Power Planning for saving and conserving battery, as well as S Secure mode for extra security and privacy.

Both the Galaxy J5, J7 Prime are available in black and gold colour options. The phones have a metal unibody design with 2.5D glass on the front.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd