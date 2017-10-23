Samsung Galaxy J7 explodes mid-air in Jet Airways flight: Report

Samsung Galaxy J7 caught fire mid-air on a Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight, according to a report. Samsung Galaxy J7 caught fire mid-air on a Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight, according to a report.

A Samsung smartphone caught fire mid-air on a Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight last Friday, leaving passengers into a distressed situation. All the 120 passengers on board were landed safely.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the smartphone, identified as the Galaxy J7, belonged to a Delhi resident Arpita Dhal. The Galaxy J7 was evidently in her bag along with two other phones, which she had placed under the seat. About 15 minutes into the flight, Dhal noticed smoke from releasing from the bag and then she called the crew for help.

“It was a mid-air panic. We prayed to god,” said Atul, Arpita’s husband told the publication. The situation got worsened when the fire extinguishers did not work, the couple said. The crew then decided to put the phone in a tray of water to stop the smoke as part of the precautionary measure. “I will complain against Jet Airways after I return home. This is a question of safety of passengers in flights. If there is a major fire or blast what will they do when their fire extinguishers don’t work like this,” Arpita told Hindustan Times.

A Jet Airways spokesperson confirmed the incident but said it was resolved “as per guidelines”. “It was observed on board Jet Airways’ flight 9W 791 Delhi-Indore that smoke was emitting from a guest hand bag. Jet Airways crew immediately took charge of the situation, as also all necessary steps as precautionary measure, and as per the prescribed guidelines,” the spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Samsung has not released an official statement on the matter. indianexpress.com has reached out to Samsung for a comment and will update the story as we hear something new. The South Korean company has been under fire ever since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco took place in September last year. The Note 7 was entirely banned from flights across the world over fire risk. Earlier this month, a Samsung phone caught fire in Indonesia. However, the company dismissed those allegations by saying that the battery used in the phone was not manufactured by Samsung.

