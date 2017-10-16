Samsung Galaxy J7 Core launched in Philippines: Here’s the price and specifications

Samsung has launched a version of the Galaxy J7 (2017), called the Galaxy J7 Core. Samsung has launched a version of the Galaxy J7 (2017), called the Galaxy J7 Core.

Samsung has launched a version of the Galaxy J7 (2017), called the Galaxy J7 Core, in Philippines at PHP 9,990 (around Rs 12,900). A scaled-down version of the Samsung Galaxy J7, the Galaxy J7 Core runs on a 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 octa-core processor backed by Mali-T830 MP1 GPU and a removable 3000mAh battery. The 4G LTE-enabled phone sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy J7 Core offers 2GB RAM, and 16GB of built-in memory, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Core offers a 13MP rear camera, with auto-focus and f1.9 aperture, along with a 5MP front camera at f2.2. The rear shooter supports full HD video recording at 30fps. The Galaxy j7 Core comes with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and a proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Core has dimensions of 152.4 x 78.6 x 7.6mm and weighs 170 gram. The J& Core provides various connectivity options, such as Micro USB with USB 2.0 support, a 3.5-mm earphone jack and Bluetooth 4.1. It also provides Wi-Fi Direct, and can access various location services like GPS, Glonass and Beidou. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Core provides support across Samsung Gear devices, but does not support S Pen. This smartphone has been launched in black colour.

