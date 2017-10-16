Diwali 2017

Samsung Galaxy J7 Core launched in Philippines: Here’s the price and specifications

Samsung has launched a version of the Galaxy J7 (2017), called the Galaxy J7 Core. The smartphone has been released in Philippines at PHP 9,990 (around Rs 12,900).

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 16, 2017 6:19 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy J7 Core, Samsung Galaxy J7 Core launch, Samsung Galaxy J7 Core price, Samsung Galaxy J7 Core specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Core India, Samsung Galaxy J7 Core India price, Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung has launched a version of the Galaxy J7 (2017), called the Galaxy J7 Core.
Related News

Samsung has launched a version of the Galaxy J7 (2017), called the Galaxy J7 Core, in Philippines at PHP 9,990 (around Rs 12,900). A scaled-down version of the Samsung Galaxy J7, the Galaxy J7 Core runs on a 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 octa-core processor backed by Mali-T830 MP1 GPU and a removable 3000mAh battery. The 4G LTE-enabled phone sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy J7 Core offers 2GB RAM, and 16GB of built-in memory, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Core offers a 13MP rear camera, with auto-focus and f1.9 aperture, along with a 5MP front camera at f2.2. The rear shooter supports full HD video recording at 30fps. The Galaxy j7 Core comes with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and a proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Core has dimensions of 152.4 x 78.6 x 7.6mm and weighs 170 gram. The J& Core provides various connectivity options, such as Micro USB with USB 2.0 support, a 3.5-mm earphone jack and Bluetooth 4.1. It also provides Wi-Fi Direct, and can access various location services like GPS, Glonass and Beidou. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Core provides support across Samsung Gear devices, but does not support S Pen. This smartphone has been launched in black colour.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 16: Latest News