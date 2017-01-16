Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) with Android Nougat spotted on Geekbench 4

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is said to be powered by 2.21 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB RAM. (Source: Geekbench) Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is said to be powered by 2.21 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB RAM. (Source: Geekbench)

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy J7 (2017) smartphone and specifications of the device have been spotted on Geekbench 4. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been listed bearing model number SM-J727P. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat. According Geekbench, the Galaxy J7 (2017) scores 889 and 4200 in single-core and multi-core performance respectively.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is said to be powered by 2.21 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB RAM. Earlier reports suggested the smartphone will have a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display (1280 x 1080 pixels), 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It will be backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) was launched in India at Rs 13,990. The smartphone packs India specific features such Ultra Data Saving mode, S-Bike mode, and My Galaxy app for better customer service. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is expected to pack these features as well when it launches in India.

The 2016 edition of the Galaxy J7 features a metal frame and run the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow. In terms of specs, the 2016 Samsung Galaxy J7 features a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED display and support 4G LTE. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) is backed by a 3,300 mAh removable battery.

It is powered by an Exynos 1.6Ghz octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via dedicated memory card slot). On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) gets a 13MP main camera with a f/1.9 aperture and 5MP front camera. The smartphone comes with front LED flash for selfies.

Going by the leaked specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) doesn’t look like much of an upgrade to the Galaxy J7 (2016) except for the display and processor. However, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement by Samsung to get a clarity on its specifications.

