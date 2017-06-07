Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), J5 (2017) and J3 (2017) with Android 7 launched

Samsung’s Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) with Android Nougat 7.0 operating system have officially been launched Samsung’s Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) with Android Nougat 7.0 operating system have officially been launched

Samsung’s Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J3 (2017) with Android Nougat 7.0 operating system have officially been launched in the Netherlands. The Galaxy J5 (2017) phone was earlier spotted on Amazon France website. According to a report on Dutch website Android World, these have now been launched in the country. Samsung’s Netherlands website has also put out a press statement regarding these new phones.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), J5 (2017) and J3 (2017) sport a metal unibody. Samsung is touting the improved camera as the key feature of the new J-series for 2017. According to Samsung’s press statement, Galaxy J5 will launch in June, the J7 (2017) will launch in July, and the J3 will be reaching stores in August. Samsung Galaxy J7 and J5 also sport a fingerprint scanner under the home button now.

Samsung Galaxy J3 was earlier launched in the US with AT&T, and this is the budget phone in the 2017 Samsung Galaxy J series. Samsung Galaxy J3 has a 5-inch AMOLED screen with HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), an Exynos octa-ocre processor clocked at 1.4Ghz, 2GB RAM coupled with 16GB storage, which is expandable. The Galaxy J3 comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera and a 2400mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J3 sales will start from August and the price is €219, which is around Rs 15,900 on conversion.

Samsung’s Galaxy J5, which was earlier spotted on Amazon France, has a metal unibody design. 5.2-inch full HD screen with SAMOLED resolution, and Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. The phone has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB. The battery on this phone is 3000 mAh, and it has a 13MP rear and front camera as well with f/1.7 aperture. On Amazon France, the phone is still listed as under pre-order and the price is €279, which is Rs 20,000 on conversion.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) gets a 5.5-inch full HD resolution SAMOLED display. It runs the Exynos 787 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.6Ghz. It has 3GB RAM, 3600mAh battery, and the same 13MP rear and front camera. The phone will go on sale in July for €339, which is around Rs 25,000 on conversion.

Samsung has introduced all three Galaxy J smartphones for 2017 in the colour black and gold. Samsung has not officially announced an India launch date for the Galaxy J7, J5 and J3 (2017) smartphones. These budget phones have proved to be fairly popular in India for Samsung, and drive the bulk of the company’s volumes in the market.

