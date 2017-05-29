Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) accidentally confirmed ahead of launch

Both Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) are said to target the mid-end market. (Image credit: Sam Mobile) Both Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) are said to target the mid-end market. (Image credit: Sam Mobile)

Samsung is all set to launch two new mid-end smartphones – Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017). Both smartphones have been “accidentally” confirmed by the company on the Korean information page for Kids mode, reports SamMobile.

According to the report, the company listed down a slew of smartphones that are compatible with the “Kids” mode, and as part of the list is the upcoming Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017). The interesting part is, both smartphones haven’t been launched officially but found to be in the list of smartphones compatible with the “Kids” mode.

At the same time, Romanian Android site AndroidU.ro has got its hands-on a Russian Samsung manual for the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017), confirming the specifications of the smartphones. The manual reveals that both smartphones will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, alongside a USB 2.0 port. The phones are also expected to feature NFC and microSD card support.

Both the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017) are rumoured to come with notable upgrades over their predecessors. The Galaxy J7 will feature a 5.5-inch display, octa-core Exynos 7870 processor and 3GB RAM. It’s speculated to get a 3,600mAh battery as well. The phone is said to come with 16GB internal storage and Android Nougat.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy J5 (2017) will sport a 5.2-inch display, octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone will run Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Both smartphones are rumoured to feature a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, full metal body and a fingerprint scanner.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd