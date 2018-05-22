Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy J8: Price, specifications differences to keep in mind

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 mobiles: Comparison of price, specifications, features. Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 mobiles: Comparison of price, specifications, features.

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 are two new additions from the company to its budget Galaxy J-series. In the past, the J-series is what has helped Samsung dominate the budget segment of the market in India, but with the entry of Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 series, the company has lost some market share. Samsung is now number two in the list of smartphone vendors in India, with Xiaomi on top thanks to sales of budget phones like Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5A, etc. So what exactly do new the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 smartphones offer in terms of specifications and features? We explain the differences between the two phones.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8: Prices, sale date

Samsung Galaxy J6 has a starting price of Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 16,490. Samsung Galaxy J8 will cost Rs 18,990 when it goes on sale in July. The Galaxy J6 is the more budget friendly option, though it does not sport a dual-rear camera like the J8. However, the Galaxy J8 will only go on sale in July, while the J6 is already available on Flipkart.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6, A6+ launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung is offering Rs 1500 cashback for ICICI Bank debit and credit card users, though the offer is only valid till May 31, 2018. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange, but again this will only be possible if you are trading a high-end phone for this. Still the ‘Buy with exchange’ means users should be able to get another Rs 2000 or higher off on the Galaxy J6 smartphone. The Galaxy J8 and J6 will also be sold on the Samsung estore website.

Samsung Galaxy J6 has a starting price of Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version. Samsung Galaxy J6 has a starting price of Rs 13,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8: Difference in Display, Design

Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8 both sport a polycarbonate body. Samsung has not introduced a metal unibody design on its budget smartphones for now. Both phones are launching in three colours: Black, Blue and Gold. Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 sport an Infinity Display as well, which means the aspect ratio is 18.5:9 and the bezels have been reduced on the sides.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy J6 first impressions

The Galaxy J8 has a bigger 6-inch HD+ display, while Galaxy J6 come with 5.6-inch HD+ display. However, the display resolution on both phones is limited to 720p. Samsung has gone for Super AMOLED display on both phones, which means they should be bright enough. Samsung Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 will also come with one-time screen replacement offer. Samsung will also introduce a Face Recognition feature for unlocking the phone.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8: Difference in Processor, Battery

Samsung Galaxy J6 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, while the Galaxy J8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, which is also an octa-core one. The Galaxy J8 will come in only one version: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Galaxy J6 has two versions: 3GB RAM+32GB and 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

Samsung has however, added 256GB microSD support on both phones.The Galaxy J8 has a bigger battery at 3500 mAh, while the J6 phones get 3000 mAh one on board. Samsung has not introduced fast-charging on either and both continue with the micro-USB port for charging. Both are dual-SIM smartphones from Samsung. Both phones will have a fingerprint scanner at the back as well.

Samsung Galaxy J6 has a single rear camera, while the J8 has a dual-rear camera, Samsung Galaxy J6 has a single rear camera, while the J8 has a dual-rear camera,

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8: Difference in Camera

As pointed out, Samsung has limited the dual-rear camera to the J8 smartphone, which will only launch in July. Samsung Galaxy J8 has a 16MP (f/1.7)+5MP (f/1.9) rear camera and a 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy J8 will have the Portrait mode which is known as Live Focus in Samsung phones. This will allow for a Bokeh effect where the background is blurred. In contrast, the Galaxy J6 has a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.9 aperture. Samsung Galaxy J6 does not have a Portrait mode.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8: Common features

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 will both run Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI on top. Both phones will come with features like Data Saver Mode, etc, which have been found on Samsung’s budget phones. Samsung is also introducing new features like Chat-over-Video feature, which will allow users to chat on WhatsApp or any other messaging app, while continuing to watch their video. The chat message will appear in the corner, while the video continues running.

Users can reply to the message from this little pop-up. This will ensure no interruptions while viewing content. The Samsung Mall app will also be a part of both phones, which will rely on AI to help users shop. Users can click a picture of an object and the Mall app will show results for the item or similar items across e-commerce websites.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd