Samsung Galaxy J6 spotted on Geekbench with octa-core CPU, Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung Galaxy J6 has been spotted on Geekbench, featuring the mid-end specifications.

Samsung Galaxy J6 has been recently spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench, possibly giving out details of the upcoming smartphone. The device in question that has been spotted on Geekbench possesses the model number SM-J600F, and it appears to be a mid-end smartphone.

As per a listing on Geekbench, the Galaxy J6 is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Cortex A53, Exynos 7870 processor. This is the same processor that can be found inside the Galaxy J5 (2017), which means it’s not going to be a new chipset. On the display front, the phone will have a maximum resolution of 1200 x 1920, along with 2GB RAM. The model runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy J6 scored 3643 and 726 in multi and single-core tests.

After seeing that benchmark scores, it has been made clear that the Galaxy J6 will be no different from the Galaxy J5 (2017). If you recall, the Galaxy J5 (2017) featured a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, 13MP rear and front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. The South Korean major is yet to launch the Galaxy J6, so we’ll have to wait for an official word from Samsung.

Meanwhile, Samsung will bring its recently launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to India on March 6. The company has already started sending press invites for the launch event. Samsung is betting on improved camera and augmented reality (AI) features with the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

