Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J4 to run Android 8.0 Oreo, full specs leaked

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J4, upcoming budget smartphones were recently spotted on the company’s official website in India, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. Now, SamMobile has revealed full specifications and features of the two devices, which will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Earlier this year, Samsung Galaxy J6 listing on benchmarking site Geekbench gave out detailed specifications of the phone. It was spotted with model number SM-J600F. The smartphone has reportedly passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

Samsung Galaxy J6 is expected to sport an Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio like we saw on the Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+. The AMOLED screen will measure 5.6-inches and could have a HD+ resolution (1480×720 pixels). The smartphone will be powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The internal storage will be expandable via a microSD slot. Samsung Galaxy J6 could feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter with flash. The dual-SIM phone will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and pack a 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy J6 will come with a metal unibody design.

Samsung Galaxy J4 will reportedly have a 5.5-inch HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Whether the display will be LCD or AMOLED is unclear at this point. The phone will be powered by 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset with 2GB/3GB RAM. The dual SIM device will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The primary camera could be 13MP while the front shooter is pegged to be 5MP with LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J4 launch date has not been confirmed, though official listings hint the smartphones could be announced soon. The two Galaxy J-series phones are expected to come with features like S-Bike mode, Ultra Data Saving mode, and more when the devices arrive in the India market.

