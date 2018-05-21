Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6, A6+ with Infinity Display to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, features. Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6, A6+ with Infinity Display to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, features.

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ and Galaxy J6 with Infinity Display will launch in India today. Samsung has already sent out invites for a media event in Mumbai where it is launching these new phones. It is also hosting events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Galaxy A6, A6+ series has already been revealed globally and will come with an Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy A6 series could start at Rs 18,000 in India, according to some leaks.

The Galaxy J6 is expected to be a budget smartphone which will be priced under Rs 15,000 and could be a challenger to the Redmi Note 5. The Galaxy J6’s leaked specifications indicate the phone will have a 5.6-inches HD+ (720p) display, which will also be an Infinity Display. Samsung has confirmed in its tweet the Galaxy J6 will have an Infinity Display with bezel-less edges, though the top and bottom bezel will continue to be present.

The processor on the Galaxy J6 is expected to be Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core one and the phone will likely come in 2GB, 3GB, 4GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB storage. The rear camera will be 13MP, while the front camera will be 8MP. Battery on the Galaxy J6 will be 3000 mAh. Samsung could also launch another Galaxy J series smartphone and we have seen leaks for a J4 device as well, though the company has not confirmed this for now.

The Galaxy J6 will compete with the budget Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 series from Xiaomi. Samsung has lost market share to the Chinese player and with the new budget J series, it will try and regain its prominence in the budget smartphone segment.

Coming to the Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ smartphones, both have Infinity Display with 5.6-inches and 6-inches display size respectively. The Galaxy A6 has an HD+ resolution at 720p while the bigger Plus variant has a full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy A6+ has a 1.8Ghz octa-core processor, while the A6 has a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor.

Both have 3GB / 4GB RAM options with 32GB /64GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB. The dual rear camera is 16MP+5MP with f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture on the A6+, while the front camera is 24MP with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy A6 has a single 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, and 16MP front camera. The Galaxy A6 has a 3000 mAh battery, while the bigger A6+ has a 3500mAh battery.

