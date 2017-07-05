Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro with 3GB RAM, Android Nougat launched

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro has been launched in Thailand by the company. Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro has been launched in Thailand by the company.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro has been launched in Thailand by the company, according to media reports. The price of the Galaxy J5 Pro is around 9,990 Thai Baht, which is around Rs 19,000 on conversion. The Galaxy J5 Pro is an upgraded version of the Galaxy J5 (2017) that was launched earlier. Samsung had launched the Galaxy J7, J5 and J3 series for 2017 in Netherlands in June. Today’s announcement was reported by blogofmobile, Sammobile, and others.

The Galaxy J5 Pro comes with 3GB RAM and Android Nougat. Specifications of the Galaxy J5 Pro include 5.2-inch HD resolution display (1280×720 pixels) and this is an AMOLED one. Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro sports a Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, which is a 64-bit one, and the smartphone comes with 32GB storage on board. This one has a 13MP rear camera and 13MP front camera as well.

There’s a fingerprint scanner on the front. The smartphone comes with a 3000 mAh battery, and this is a 4G smartphone with Bluetooth 4.2. It also supports WiFi LAN IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, and NFC is also supported on this smartphone. In comparison to the Galaxy J5 Pro, the regular Galaxy J5 (2017) smartphone sports 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB. The battery on this phone is 3000 mAh as well, and this one also sports a 13MP rear and front camera combination. The J series for 2017 runs Android Nougat as well.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, J7 Prime were announced for India earlier by the company, and these come with different specifications. Samsung’s Galaxy J7, J5, and J3 (2017) smartphones have not gone on sale in India yet. The Galaxy J series is what drives volumes for the company in India, and Samsung tends to add some country specific features as well like S-Bike Mode, Ultra-Data Saver mode as well.

There’s no official word on when Samsung will bring the Galaxy J 2017 series to the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max in India also comes with support for Samsung Pay Mini, though this version of the app doesn’t support the option of storing debit, credit cards to make payments.

