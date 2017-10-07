Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime getting Android 7.0 Nougat update in UAE, not India: Report

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime was unveiled in India at Rs 14,900. In terms of specifications, it features a 5-inch HD TFT display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime was unveiled in India at Rs 14,900. In terms of specifications, it features a 5-inch HD TFT display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime has started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat over-the-air (OTA) update in UAE, according to SamMobile. The report points out that imported models in India might receive the Nougat update, but an official roll out for everyone could take some time. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime was originally launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat software update is just a little over 1GB in size. It brings with it several features like improved multi-window usability, notifications, and quick settings as well as dual messenger function. More functions stricter app permissions, new emoji set, and better battery optimisation. Several bug fixes, stability improvements, and speed optimizations are listed as well, according to the site.

To manually check for the Android 7.0 Nougat update, just open the Settings menu, click About Device, and then Software Update. Users are advised to connect their smartphone to a Wi-Fi network before downloading and installing the update. Also, the battery should be at least 50 per cent or more.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime was unveiled in India at Rs 14,900. In terms of specifications, it features a 5-inch HD TFT display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The J5 Prime is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable via a microSD card). This is also a dual-SIM smartphone which comes with support for 4G connectivity. Backed by a 2400 mAh battery, the smartphone weighs 143 grams. It measures 142.8 x 69.5 x 8.1 mm.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime sports a metal unibody design with 2.5D curved glass on the front. The phone ships with company’s made for India features like Ultra Data Saver Mode, S Power Planning for saving and conserving battery, as well as S Secure mode for extra security and privacy.

