Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime prices slashed: Here’s all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime prices have been slashed in India. The two smartphones are now selling at Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,900 respectively. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime was originally launched in India at Rs 14,900, while the Galaxy J7 Prime was unveiled at Rs 16,900. Though Samsung hasn’t confirmed the price-cut, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom put out a tweet announcing the new prices.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime features a 5.5-inch TFT full HD display. It is powered by an Octo-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD. The rear camera is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and there’s an 8MP camera on the front. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is a dual SIM and it supports 4G VoLTE. The smartphone gets a fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime comes has a smaller 5-inch HD TFT display. There’s a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. This is also a dual-SIM smartphone with support 4G connectivity. It is backed by a 2400 mAh battery. Dimensions of the phone are 142.8 x 69.5 x 8.1mm and it weighs 143 grams.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime sport a metal unibody design with 2.5D curved glass on the front. Both the phones run Android Marshmallow OS. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime pack company’s features like Ultra Data Saver Mode, S Power Planning for saving and conserving battery, as well as S Secure mode for extra security and privacy.

