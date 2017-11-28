Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) clears FCC, likely to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) is likely to launch in the market soon. (Image of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2016) for representation) Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) is likely to launch in the market soon. (Image of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2016) for representation)

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) has been spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) where it received approval. This means it has got the necessary approval, and the phone is one step closer to the launch.

The FCC documents reveal a couple of details about the Galaxy J5 Prime (2018). According to the listing at FCC, Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) will be a dual-SIM device with the model number SM-JF71/DS. The listing also sheds light on the phone’s connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a non-removable battery inside. The FCC listing doesn’t mention the device’s specifications.

Separately, the upcoming phone was recently spotted in benchmark at GFXBench. The device is listed as SM-J571 and noticed in benchmarks earlier this month. Some specifications of the phone were revealed as well, which lead to believe that the Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) will be a budget device. The tested model runs a 4.8-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720p, Exynos 7570 quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and will feature a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2016) was launched way back in September last year, which means it won’t take long for the company to launch the new phone in the market. We can expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas early next year. The South Korean major is also speculated to announce the Galaxy A5 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018), and Galaxy A8 (2018) at the tech trade show.

