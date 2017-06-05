Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) now listed on Amazon France, could be made official today

In terms of design, the Galaxy J5 (2017) is a typical looking Galaxy J-series smartphone. (Image credit: Roland Quandt / Twitter) In terms of design, the Galaxy J5 (2017) is a typical looking Galaxy J-series smartphone. (Image credit: Roland Quandt / Twitter)

Samsung has been heavily rumoured to launch two new mid-end smartphones – the Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2017). Both phones have been spotted on several occasions, revealing the full specifications. Now, the Galaxy J5 (2017) has been officially listed on Amazon France, alongside a German e-commerce site. At the same time, a tweet made by tipster Roland Quandt reveals that the phone could be launched on June 5, which is today.

While Samsung is yet to officially launch the device in the market, it’s more or less clear that the Galaxy J5 (2017) launch date is near. In terms of design, the Galaxy J5 (2017) is a typical looking Galaxy J-series smartphone, with the fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. On the rear there’s a camera module with the flash and a Samsung logo. The 2017 Galaxy J5 has a slightly modified appearance, with the “U” shaped antenna lines now present at the top and bottom.

The Galaxy J5 (2017) will feature a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels, instead of a full HD panel. Under the hood the phone will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, paired with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and 2600mAh battery. The phone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear facing camera and full metal body. The Galaxy J5 (2017) will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

According to Amazon France, the Galaxy J5 (2017) carries a price of 279 euro (or approx Rs. 20,214), making the smartphone a slightly expensive. However, there’s a lot of information that we still don’t about the device, so we won’t be making any assumptions.

