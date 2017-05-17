Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) images, specifications leaked online

Leaked Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) images. (Source: Roland Quandt / Twitter) Leaked Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) images. (Source: Roland Quandt / Twitter)

Samsung might just be ready with its 2017 mid-range ‘Galaxy J’ series of smartphones. The alleged Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) images and specifications have surfaced online in two separate leaks.

Tipster Roland Quandt tweeted out images of the two phones revealing full-metal unibody design. The front panel as seen in the images shows mostly similar design language as Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016). But the major change is at the back panel. The camera module now includes LED flash in a vertical shape and there is U style antenna band lines on top and bottom.

About the specifications, a website name Tweakers.net noted that the Galaxy J5 (2017) will feature a 5.2-inch HD sAMOLED display, while the Galaxy J7 (2017) will boast of a 5.5-inch full-HD sAMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) SM-J530 with new all metal design. J7 (2017) will look pretty much the same, but bigger. http://t.co/T1t1J3JEWo pic.twitter.com/znsdA5ujkq — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 16, 2017

The Galaxy J5 (2017) will be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It may also include 3000mAh battery. The Galaxy J7 (2017) according to the Tweakers website will feature a 1.6GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and same 16GB of internal storage as J5 (2017). The battery is listed to be 3600mAh.

Both smartphones are listed to feature same 13-megapixel (f/1.7) rear camera and a 13-megapixel (f/1.9) front facing camera with LED flash. The fingerprint sensor at the home button will also be standard in both Galaxy J series 2017 smartphones.

Also, about the rumoured pricing for Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017), these can be priced around EUR 279 and EUR 339 respectively, which is roughly comes to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 24,000 for India.

