Samsung Galaxy J4 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,990

Samsung has launched the Galaxy J4 budget smartphone in India, as per reports. Samsung has launched the Galaxy J4 budget smartphone in India, as per reports.

Samsung has silently launched the Galaxy J4 in India, as per reports. The news was first tweeted out by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, who claims that the company has so far made a 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant available. The phone has been priced at Rs 9,990, and appears to be exclusively available offline.

In the tweet from Mahesh Telecom, the Galaxy J4’s box is visible, with the phone being marked as a Make in India product. From the images attached with the tweet, one can also spot that this phone will support Samsung Shop. Previously we have seen leaks around the Galaxy J4 smartphone, and it looks like the company is now introducing this in India.

The specifications known of this phone include a 5.5-inch HD SAMOLED display, in a screen aspect ratio of 16:9. Based on Android Oreo with Samsung’s UI on top, this phone runs the Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC and 2GB RAM. This is backed by 16GB of internal storage, that can be extended via microSD support to 256GB. The Galaxy J4 is backed by a 3000mAh battery. It comes with a physical home button, that appears to double up as the phone’s fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, Samsung’s Galaxy J4 sports a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, as well as a 5MP selfie lens that also comes with LED flash. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. No details seem to have been made available of this device’s sensors, though.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd