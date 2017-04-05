Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro launched exclusively on Paytm: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro has been launched exclusively on Paytm Mall, and the phone is priced at Rs 8,490 Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro has been launched exclusively on Paytm Mall, and the phone is priced at Rs 8,490

Samsung’s new phone Galaxy J3 Pro has been launched exclusively on Paytm Mall. The Galaxy J3 Pro is priced at Rs 8,490 and will be available in three colour options of gold, black, and white. The sale for this phone will start from April 6.

This is a ‘Made for India’ phone, says Samsung, and comes with Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode, which the company has introduced on its phones in India. UDS has become a staple feature on Samsung’s phones in India.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy J3 Pro comes with a 5-inch HD super AMOLED screen, 1.5 GHz quad-core processor from Spreadtrum, 2GB RAM+16GB storage space, which is expandable via micro SD card to 128 GB. The phone has an 8MP rear camera with an f2.2 aperture and there’s a 5MP front camera. The rear camera is capable of full HD recording.

The J3 Pro comes with a 2600 mAh battery, and this is a dual-SIM smartphone. The phone has support for 4G LTE with LTE bands 850, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 supported. It runs Android 5.1 (Lollipop) and dimensions of the device are 142.3 x 71 x 7.9mm, and it weighs 138 g.

“This is the first time Samsung is launching an online exclusive product, Galaxy J3 Pro, on Paytm Mall. Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Paytm Mall consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said in a press statement.

