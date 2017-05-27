Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro to be available on Flipkart from May 29: Price and features

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, just like company’s other J-series phones, packs ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, just like company’s other J-series phones, packs ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro will be available on Flipkart, starting May 29, 2017. The Galaxy J3 Pro is priced at Rs 7,990 and comes in three colour options – gold, black, and white. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, just like company’s other J-series phones, packs ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode.

“The Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Flipkart consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India”, said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro features a 5-inch HD sAMOLED display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 5.1 Lollipop. It is powered by a Quad-core Spreadtrum processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The Galaxy J3 Pro comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a miccroSD card).

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro gets an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP. The rear camera can shoot HD (1280×720) videos at 30fps. Other features include auto, beauty face, continuous shot, HDR, panorama, pro, selfie, sports, and sound & shot.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro supports Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Wi-Fi Direct Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, and Proximity sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 2,600mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is a dual SIM device. It measures 142.3 x 71 x 7.9 mm, and weighs about 138 grams.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd