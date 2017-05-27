Latest News

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro to be available on Flipkart from May 29: Price and features

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, just like company's other J-series phones, packs 'Make for India' features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode.

May 27, 2017
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro will be available on Flipkart, starting May 29, 2017. The Galaxy J3 Pro is priced at Rs 7,990 and comes in three colour options – gold, black, and white. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, just like company’s other J-series phones, packs ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode.

“The Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Flipkart consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India”, said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro features a 5-inch HD sAMOLED display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 5.1 Lollipop. It is powered by a Quad-core Spreadtrum processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The Galaxy J3 Pro comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a miccroSD card).

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro gets an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP. The rear camera can shoot HD (1280×720) videos at 30fps. Other features include auto, beauty face, continuous shot, HDR, panorama, pro, selfie, sports, and sound & shot.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro supports Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Wi-Fi Direct Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, and Proximity sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 2,600mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is a dual SIM device. It measures 142.3 x 71 x 7.9 mm, and weighs about 138 grams.

