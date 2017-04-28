Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime with Android Nougat launched in US

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime in the US with Android Nougat 7.0 is priced at 0. Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime in the US with Android Nougat 7.0 is priced at 0.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime with Android Nougat OS has been launched in the US at a price of $150. The smartphone is listed on T-Mobile as well, and like other phones in the J series, follows the budget pricing.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy J3 Prime has a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1280×720 pixels), and dimensions of the phone are 5.5 x 2.75 x 0.35 inches. The phone is powered by a quad-core 1.35 GHz Exynos 7570 processor with 1.5GB RAM coupled with 16GB on board storage. The phone has a microSD slot as well with 128GB as the limit.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime comes with a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera, which also has flash. Samsung is promising up to 20 hours talk time with this smartphone and 20 days standby time, though the exact battery capacity has not been specified on the page.

On the connectivity front, the Galaxy J3 Prime supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n, USB, LTE, UMTS/HSPA+ and has GPS support as well along with Bluetooth 4.0.

Samsung’s J series is the budget friendly one from the company, and it is interesting the company has launched a new phone with the Android Nougat for the US market. In India, the Galaxy J series continues to driver volumes for the company, which is the number one smartphone vendor in the country.

Samsung has the Galaxy J3 Pro in India, with features like SBike, Ultra Data Savings mode, geared for the market here. However, the J series in India is still on older versions of the Android OS.

