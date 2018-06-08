Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) launched: Price, specifications and features

Samsung has launched two new smartphones under its J-series – Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018). Samsung did not reveal the price of the new Galaxy J-series smartphones, though it did mention in a press release that the devices will carry an “affordable price”. Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and J7 (2018) are successors to Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 respectively. The handsets will be available in the US starting this month.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) features a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixel resolution) display. The phone sports an 8MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture lens and an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Samsung has not mentioned the battery capacity on the new Galaxy J3 (2018), though the company said the phone will come with a “long-lasting” battery. The processing hardware has also not been revealed.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), J5 (2017) and J3 (2017) with Android 7 launched

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) features a slightly bigger 5.5-inch HD (720×1280 pixel resolution) display. On the camera front, it sports a 13MP camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture. Just like the Galaxy J3 (2018), the company has not revealed details regarding the processor and battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) features a 5.5-inch HD (720×1280 pixel resolution) display. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) features a 5.5-inch HD (720×1280 pixel resolution) display.

Both the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) will come with Samsung Knox integration. Other features on the devices include, Samsung+ app which will offer real-time customer care with Live Voice Chat, community support, and tips and more.

“When it comes to smartphones, we know that one size doesn’t fit all. The Galaxy lineup is designed to give consumers the flexibility to choose the phone that best fits their needs. The J3 delivers high-quality features at a great price, and the J7 with its huge HD screen and amazing, advanced camera, is built for users who want more,” said Justin Denison, senior vice president, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd