Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) spotted on official site ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) has been spotted on company’s website in Russia, ahead of official launch. The site listed Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)’s cover or case, which reveals details on aesthetics of the upcoming device. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) cover appears to be available in four colour options – black, blue, gold, pink. Not much about the Galaxy J2 (2018) is known at this point.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) case listing suggests the phone will sport the same design language as Galaxy J2 (2017). It will feature an oval-shaped home button on the front along with capacitive keys. Both front and rear cameras could come with LED flash. The budget device is expected to use a Micro-USB port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack will be placed at the top.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) was previously leaked in official images by German site Winfuture.de, and spotted by SamMobile. The website also posted specifications of the phone ahead of the global debut. The Galaxy J2 (2018) could be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, though there’s no official confirmation on release date.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is said to sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) could come with dual-SIM support and LTE Cat 4. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n WLAN. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat. In terms of camera, there will an 8MP sensor on the back, along with a 5MP selfie snapper. The phone will be backed by a removable 2600mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) could be priced at 8,000 Rubles which translates to around Rs 8,778.

