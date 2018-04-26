Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 with 5-inch Super AMOLED display launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi 5, Moto E4 Plus, and Nokia 3, among others. Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi 5, Moto E4 Plus, and Nokia 3, among others.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 has been launched in India, the company’s latest entry-level smartphone. The phone has been priced at Rs 8,190 and will be made available in the market from April 27, which is tomorrow. The Galaxy J2 comes in Gold, Black, and Pink colour options.

As for launch offers, Reliance Jio customers are entitled to get a cashback of Rs 2750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. They will also get an extra 10GB of 4G data on every recharge for the next 10 recharges.

The Galaxy J2 comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall, a service that promises to change the way consumers shop online. Users need to point the phone’s camera towards the product, and Samsung Mall will fetch the best matching deals available. This is the third smartphone from the company that comes with Samsung Mall. Previously the company launched the Galaxy On7 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime 2 with built-in Samsung Mall feature.

In the name of specifications, Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 is fairly a basic smartphone. It comes with a 5-inch qHD Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, microSD support (up to 256GB), an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing shooter, and a 2600mAh battery. The handset is 4G VoLTE-enabled and also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2. The phone runs Google’s Android mobile OS.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi 5, Moto E4 Plus, and Nokia 3, among others. According to research firm Counterpoint, Samsung held the second position in the Indian smartphone market with a total share 26.2 percent in the first-quarter of 2018. Xiaomi, on the other hand, once again managed to beat the South Korean major with a market share of 31.1 per cent.

