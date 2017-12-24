Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) images, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be a budget Android smartphone, aimed at developing markets like India. (Image of Galaxy J2 2017 for representation) Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be a budget Android smartphone, aimed at developing markets like India. (Image of Galaxy J2 2017 for representation)

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off what could be the 2018 edition of the Galaxy J2. Details about the upcoming budget smartphone have been surfacing for some time now, suggesting that Samsung will launch the device shortly. Now German site Winfuture.de (via SamMobile) has posted official images and specifications of the phone ahead of the global debut.

Although the device is yet to be launched, we do know a lot about the Galaxy J2 (2018). According to the site, the Galaxy J2 (2018) will sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Unfortunately, the screen resolution is still stuck at a relatively paltry 960 x 540 pixels. This theoretically means the Xiaomi Redmi 5A will have a sharper 5-inch display, thanks to a 720p HD resolution.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot. The Galaxy J2 (2018) also comes with dual-SIM support and LTE Cat 4. The device also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n WLAN. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) runs Android 7.1 Nougat and features an 8MP rear camera, along with a 5MP selfie snapper. The phone will be powered by a removable 2600mAh battery which can be charged via a microUSB port.

The price of the device is said to be 8,000 Rubles which translates to around Rs 8778. There’s no word on when the Galaxy J2 (2018) will be released, although it’s likely to be showcased for the first time at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next months. When announced, the Galaxy J2 (2018) will be competing against the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Nokia 2, and Moto C, among others.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd