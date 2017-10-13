Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition with 4.7-inch display launched in India

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition features a 4.7-inch qHD Super AMOLED display having a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition features a 4.7-inch qHD Super AMOLED display having a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition, an entry-level smartphone in company’s J-series, has been launched in India. The smartphone is listed on Samsung’s official India website. However, official price and availability have not been revealed as of now. There’s a ‘Where to Buy’ option as well but it is currently disabled.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition packs company’s Made for India features like Smart Manager and Ultra Data Saving Mode. The Smart Manager is meant for automatic memory management which will help users delete saved APK files as well as duplicate images on the smartphone automatically. Meanwhile, Ultra Data Saving mode is claimed to save data up to 50 percent.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition features a 4.7-inch qHD Super AMOLED display having a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. It is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core Exynos processor with with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The phone comes with an expandable storage support of up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition sports a 5MP auto-focus rear camera with flash. There’s a 2MP front camera for selfies. Galaxy J2 2017 Edition is a dual-SIM smartphone and it supports USB OTG (on-the-go). Connectivity options include: 4G, GPRS/EDGE, 3G, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition packs a 2,000mAh removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition measures 136.5 x 69 x 8.4 mm and it weigh 130 grams. According to a Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, the handset comes at a price of Rs 7,390, though there’s no official confirmation. The smartphone will be available in two colour options- Metallic Gold and Absolute Black.

