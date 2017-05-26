Samsung Galaxy Feel launched in Japan, sales start mid-June

Samsung galaxy Feel features a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Samsung galaxy Feel features a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy Feel, a new budget smartphone, has been announced by the company in Japan. The device is listed for pre-booking on NTT DoCoMo site, and sales will start mid-June. Samsung Galaxy Feel will be available in three colour variants – Moon white, Indigo black, and Opal pink. Pricing and India availability of Samsung Galaxy Fee is not known at this point.

Samsung Galaxy Feel comes with IPX5/8 IP6X rating, which makes it water and dust proof. It features a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Samsung Galaxy Feel is powered by 1.6GHz Octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Feel features a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The device is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 170 hours of standby time. It supports rapid charging technology, capable of fully charging the device in 110 times. Dimensions of the Galaxy Feel is 138 x 67 x 8.3 mm, and it weighs about 149 grams. Connectivity options include: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth version 4.2, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Feel has a square camera lens at the back, with LED flash placed right besides it. Going by pictures, the smartphone probably has a glass back along with metal frames. The power button is on the right, while volume rocker keys are on the left. The home will double up as fingerprint scanner.

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy S8 Active smartphone, which was spotted on Wireless Power Consortium recently. The site posted a picture of the Galaxy S8 Active as well, which will come with model number SM-G892A.

