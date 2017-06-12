Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro price slashed by Rs 5,000, now available at Rs 31,990

Samsung India is yet to confirm the official price cut Samsung India is yet to confirm the official price cut

Samsung’s premium mid-range Galaxy C9 Pro has got a price cut of Rs 5,000 in India. The smartphone is now available at Rs 31,990 through Samsung’s official online e-store as well as Flipkart. The smartphone was launched earlier this year in January for Rs 36,990 and first launched in China in October 2016.

We are not sure if this is a limited period offer or will be the permanent discounted price going forward. We are yet to receive an official communication from Samsung. Also, to note, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro on Flipkart isn’t listed through its own WSRetail, but is available via multiple sellers at a discount.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes in two colours, black and gold. It is also available through offline retail channels across India.

In terms of specifications, the highlight of Galaxy C9 Pro is its 6-inch full-HD (1080×1920) AMOLED display, 4000 mAh battery, and 16-megapixel camera on both front and rear. The front camera gets a single LED selfie flash, while the rear features dual-LED flash and f/1.9 aperture lens. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy C9 Pro comes features 64GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The fingerprint scanner is on home button. The handset is just 6.9mm thick and weighs around 190 grams. It offers dual-SIM functionality, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, WiFi 802.11ac and 3.5mm headphone jack.

