Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM listed online ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to launch a new C series smartphone in China. Samsung has been rumoured to launch Galaxy C9 and C9 Pro smartphones on Friday. Ahead of the official launch, Chinese online retailer T-Mall has listed the device revealing full specifications and pricing of the product. Samsung is trying to stabilise its smartphone business after recent debacle with the Galaxy Note 7. Having failed with Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is trying to strengthen its budget offerings like Galaxy A and C series. Samsung Galaxy C series follows on the design followed on other flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro features a huge 6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, technically becomes the first 6GB RAM smartphone from Korean smartphone maker.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro also promises a stellar camera like most other Galaxy devices. The Galaxy C9 Pro features a 16MP camera on the front as well as back. The smartphone promises to be an excellent selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro features a fingerprint sensor embedded right into its home button. The Galaxy C9 Pro also offers expandable storage via microSD card with support for up to 256GB. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, NFC, USB-C port for charging and data transfer. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone is 6.9mm thick and will support Samsung Pay contactless payment option.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will run TouchWiz UI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone is priced at 3,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 31,990) and may be limited to Chinese market.

