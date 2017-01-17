Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 36,900. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 36,900.

Samsung India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new smartphone ‘Galaxy C9 Pro’ in Bhubaneswar at a price of Rs 36,900. Customers can pre-book the device through select stores and online platforms from January 27. It will also be made available in Jaipur, Chandigarh and Pune. For online, the pre-bookings will open on January 27, and the phone will be available by February in offline retail stores.

The company is offering one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months on pre-booking. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in two colours, black and gold. The device will be available across all retail channels in the latter half of February 2017.

“India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets. Consumer trends indicate that more users prefer larger screen smartphones. With the introduction of the Galaxy C9 Pro, we continue our commitment to offer our customers the very best of features and technology,” said Aditya Babbar, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“The Galaxy C9 Pro will enhance and give users the best multimedia experience with its 6-inch Full HD sAMOLED display while delivering a powerhouse performance thanks to its advanced processor, 6GB RAM, huge battery power and storage. And to top it all, the superb 16MP front and rear camera with f1.9 lens will help users capture brilliant photos even in low light conditions,” he added.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has a 6-inch full HD display (1080p resolution), 6GB RAM, 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and comes with 64GB internal storage.

The rear camera is 16MP with f/1.9 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash. There is also a secondary 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture for bright selfies under low light.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is 6.9mm thick and weighs around 190 grams. The smartphone offers dual-SIM functionality, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, WiFi 802.11ac and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone was launched in China in October 2016.

With IANS inputs

