Samsung Galaxy C8 launched in China: Sports dual-rear cameras on board

Samsung Galaxy C8 smartphone has been launched in China by the company. This is another smartphone which comes with dual cameras at the back. For now, Samsung has the Galaxy J7+ and Galaxy C8 following this camera trend, along with the Galaxy Note 8, of course. The latter is a more premium smartphone, and offers the Infinity Display and Stylus as well. Samsung Galaxy C8 is now officially listed on the China website, though the price and availability of the phone have not been confirmed.

In terms of the rear camera setup, Galaxy C8 sports a combination of 13MP with f/1.7 aperture and 5MP with aperture f/1.9 on the back. The rear camera has auto-focus and LED flash. Samsung is using the coloured and monochrome lens combination out here. The 13MP sensor is a coloured one, while the 5MP is a monochrome. The front camera on the Samsung Galaxy C8 is a 16MP one with f/1.9 aperture and a separate LED flash as well. The phone also comes with the new Bixby voice-assistant page.

Just like other dual-rear cameras, Galaxy C8 will let users take portraits with the depth effect. The Galaxy C8 also comes with a facial recognition scanner for unlocking the smartphone. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy C8 are 5.5-inch Super AMOLED, Always-On display with 1920×1080 pixels resolution, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung has gone with a 2.39Ghz octa-core processor on the Galaxy C8, though it has not specified the model. The smartphone has a 3000 mAh battery.

Galaxy C8 will launch in Black, Gold and Rose gold colour options. The phone also has support for microSD memory cards with up to 256GB as the limit. Galaxy C8 has a Micro USB 2.0 port for charging, GPS, Glonass for navigation, 3.5mm stereo and WLAN 802.11 b/g/n with 2.4GHz band and Bluetooth v4.2. Sensors on board are Acceleration, fingerprint reader, gyro sensor, geomagnetic, RGB light sensor, and proximity. Dimensions of Galaxy C8 are 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm and it weighs 180 grams.

There’s no official word on when the Galaxy C8 will come to the Indian market, which has recently seen a spate of new devices with the dual-rear camera trend.

