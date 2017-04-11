Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sale today on Amazon India: Top features to note

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone will go on sale today on Amazon India at a price of Rs 27,990. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone will go on sale today on Amazon India at a price of Rs 27,990.

Samsung's Galaxy C7 Pro is the smaller, slimmer version of its C9 Pro phablet that was earlier launched in India.

Amazon India is offering uses up to Rs 2000 cashback if they use a credit card with EMI on the website. Credit card users from the following banks can get the cashback : ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank and SBI Bank.

If you’re wondering how this cashback will be returned, it will be in the form of credit added to your Amazon Pay Balance account, as long as you don’t eventually cancel the product. Amazon will offer cashback from April 11 to April 30, 2017, and it will be credited to your account before June 30. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro buyers will also get offers worth Rs 3000 on domestic flights and hotels on Yatra’s app.

For domestic flights, buyers will Rs 750 off and another Rs 750 in Yatra eCash on a minimum booking of Rs 4000, while on domestic hotels they will get flat Rs 1,500 off on a minimum booking of Rs 6000.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be available in Navy Blue and Gold colour options in India. The phone sports a metal unibody design and 2.5D curved glass coating on top. The phone is ultra-slim at only 7mm in thickness.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, and is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 2.2Ghz. The phone come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The front and rear camera are both 16MP with f/1.9 aperture and dual LED flash on the back.

The battery is 3,300mAh and this one sports a hybrid Dual-SIM slot. Just like the C9 Pro, this one also uses a USB Type-C cable for charging.

