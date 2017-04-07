Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro first impressions: So what’s special here?

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro first impressions: Can this phone take on the OnePlus 3T? Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro first impressions: Can this phone take on the OnePlus 3T?

The premium mid-end smartphone war is still alive. A few weeks back we saw the release of Micromax Dual 5, and now Samsung brings its Galaxy C7 Pro to India. Samsung’s Galaxy C7 Pro features a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, a 16-megapixel sensor on the front and back, a fingerprint scanner and a price tag that’s par with OnePlus 3T.

The Galaxy C7 Pro is squarely aimed at the premium mid-tier due to its hardware specifications. It might be a tough sell, however, given the tough competition at this price point. I spent around fifteen minutes with the Galaxy C7 Pro during the launch event, and here’s our first impression of the phone.

It looks neat but…

Galaxy C7 Pro is a good looking smartphone, but there’s nothing captivating here. The ‘Navy Blue’ colour variant of the Galaxy C7 Pro has a metal frame on the side, and curved 2.5D glass on the front. The super sleek (7mm), metal-bodied smartphone has a familar look. The phone is a one-handed device that feels very comfortable in the hand.

Bright AMOLED display

For a smartphone pegged as a premium mid ranger, the screen quality has to be the top-notch. This one comes with a 5.7-inch FHD, sAMOLED display. You get the trademark Samsung colour profile with no visible pixel dots and deep blacks. There’s no doubt this is an impressive screen.

Mid-end hardware

Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. All this should equate to a smooth user experience, and decent power efficiency. I’ve yet to put the Galaxy C7 Pro fully through its paces, but I have no complaints when it comes to performance. Apps loaded quickly, the camera was impressively fast to open, and general swiping proved fast as you would expect.

Android Marshmallow

The smartphone ships running Android 6.0 Marshmallow (instead of Android Nougat) topped with Samsung’s TouchWiz user interface. Samsung has stopped adding a lot of the bloatware found on the company’s previous smartphones. There’s still a handful of Samsung’s own apps pre-loaded, such as S Health, S Voice and other Galaxy Apps. You’ll also find a folder of Microsoft apps, including Word and Skype.

Nice Cameras

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor on both the front and back with f/1.9 aperture, plus, the rear camera gets gets PDAF and a dual-LED flash. The cameras shoot images very quickly. Photo quality on first impressions, seems impressive, and pictures look decent on a 1080p display. Unfortunately the main camera doesn’t come with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Battery life

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. I’m hoping the battery will last a day on a single charge.

First impressions

The Galaxy C7 Pro is fairly a plain looking device. Sure, it does come with the metal build and slim design. However, it doesn’t match OnePlus 3T, which is considered to be the best smartphone in its class, at least in this price range. Of course, there are other competing phones in this segment which are equally good. At Rs 27,990, the Galaxy C7 Pro appears to be an expensive proposition, but you will have to wait until my full review to see if it has the camera and battery life really help raise it above OnePlus 3T.

