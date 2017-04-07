Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro to launch in India today: Key specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16MP lens on the front as well as rear, which comes with f/1.9 aperture and dual LED flash. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16MP lens on the front as well as rear, which comes with f/1.9 aperture and dual LED flash.

Samsung C7 Pro smartphone, which was unveiled in China earlier this year, will make its way in to India today. The smartphone has a metal unibody design and 2.5D curved glass coating on top. Samsung insists the Galaxy C7 Pro isn’t just a device that looks slim and pretty but is also a high performer.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16MP lens on the front as well as rear, which comes with f/1.9 aperture and dual LED flash. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. The C7 Pro has a hybrid Dual SIM slot and comes with support for USB Type-C for charging.

With Samsung Pay launched in India, the Galaxy C7 Pro is expected to support the service here as well. It will be available in Arctic Blue, Pink and Gold colour options. We’ll have to wait and watch how the smartphone is priced in India. Going by the specifications, it is speculated to cost somewhere between Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has already been launched in India. The Galaxy C9 Pro gets a 6-inch full HD display. It runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Both front and rear camera lens are 16MP with f/1.9 aperture. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy C9 Pro costs Rs 36,900.

