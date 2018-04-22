Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro gets price cut in India, now available at Rs 22,400

Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy C7 Pro in India, a mid-end phone it launched last year. Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy C7 Pro in India, a mid-end phone it launched last year.

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy C7 Pro in India, a mid-end phone it launched a year back. The smartphone is available for Rs 22,400 and can be purchased from Amazon India. This is the second time Samsung has cut the price of the Galaxy C7 Pro in the Indian market. The handset was launched in April last year at a price of Rs 27,990, but the price was further reduced to Rs 24,990 a few months later. The news of price cut was first reported by a Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

For those who’re not aware, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro comes with a metal unibody and 2.5D curved glass coating on top. The phone features a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro boasts a 16MP on the front as well as rear, which comes with a f/1.9 aperture and dual LED flash. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and runs Android Marshmallow out of the box. The C7 Pro has a hybrid Dual SIM slot and comes with support for USB Type-C for charging. The device also supports Samsung Pay service as well.

The timing of the price cut indicates that Samsung could be launching new smartphones in the Indian market. It’s being speculated that the South Korean major is expected to launch the Galaxy A6 and A6+ in the domestic market as early as next month. Both smartphones will feature ‘Infinity’ displays and a dual-camera setup on the back.

