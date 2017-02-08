Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro gets Wi-Fi certification

Samsung C5 Pro has received Wi-Fi certification, reveals a listing on Wi-Fi Alliance website. (Source: Wi-Fi Alliance) Samsung C5 Pro has received Wi-Fi certification, reveals a listing on Wi-Fi Alliance website. (Source: Wi-Fi Alliance)

Samsung C5 Pro has received Wi-Fi certification, reveals a listing on Wi-Fi Alliance website. The smartphone has been spotted with a model number SM-C5010 and the same was seen listed on Indian import-export website Zauba recently. Samsung C5 Pro had a price tag of Rs 20,483 on Zauba. Of course, the information on the site needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung C5 Pro has already passed certifications on China’s TENAA and US FCC. It is said to feature a 5.2-inch display and run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The C5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The smartphone will sport a 16MP camera on the front as well as rear. It will be backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.The dimensions of the device are 145.7 x 71.4 x 6.95 mm.

The Korean smartphone giant has unveiled C9 Pro smartphone in India and C5 Pro’s launch looks imminent. Samsung C5 Pro will first make its way to Chinese smartphone market before launching in India. Samsung’s another upcoming smartphone called the Galaxy C7 Pro was spotted on Zauba earlier as well, and was then spotted on a Geekbench benchmark. The phone was listed on an Antutu benchmark running on a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC.

Samsung C9 Pro costs Rs 36,900 in India. It gets a 6-inch full HD display (1080p resolution), 6GB RAM, 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and comes with 64GB internal storage. The rear camera is 16MP with f/1.9 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash. There is also a secondary 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture for bright selfies under low light.

