Samsung Galaxy C10 to feature Snapdragon 660 processor, dual rear cameras: Report

Samsung is developing a new smartphone under its ‘C’ series, one that will come with dual rear cameras. The information has been revealed through a tweet made by @mmddj_China. The South Korean giant’s first smartphone to have a dual rear camera setup will be called the Galaxy C10. The model number of the device is SM-C9150.

Interestingly, the Galaxy C10 will reportedly feature a dedicated Bixby button, just like the one on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The same source who shared the information also tweeted a sketch of the Galaxy C10 a few days ago. The leaked schematic image showed that the handset would not feature a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. So logically, the home button of the phone will double as a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung GALAXY C10

Dual camera

SD660

SM-C9150 — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) May 7, 2017

According to the same source, the upcoming Galaxy C10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, which is supposed to be launched on May 9. The Snapdragon 660 processor should be seen as an affordable alternative to Qualcomm’s top-end chipset, the Snapdragon 835. Multiple reports in the past have claimed that Qualcomm will announce the new Snapdragon 660 SoC, alongside the Snapdragon 630 and 635.

oh I forget

GALAXY C10 support Bixby

So there’s a Bixby button. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) May 7, 2017

The Galaxy C10 will be one the first phones to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. Apart from Samsung Galaxy C10, Nokia 8 and 9 and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 are likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

As of now, there are no more details available about the Galaxy C10. All we know is that Samsung’s first smartphone with dual rear cameras might be unveiled later this week.

