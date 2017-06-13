Samsung Galaxy C10 leaked again with dual rear camera, Bixby button

Samsung Galaxy C10 black colour variant design was previously leaked in a video (Image credit: Anzhuo.com) Samsung Galaxy C10 black colour variant design was previously leaked in a video (Image credit: Anzhuo.com)

Alleged Samsung Galaxy C10 with dual rear camera setup is again out in a new image render leak.

The latest images of Samsung Galaxy C10 reveal similar design as it was seen in earlier leaked 360 degree design video. At the back, the phone can be seen sporting a dual camera setup, and what is likely possible, it’ll also feature an additional physical button on right edge for Bixby digital assistant. These alleged images were posted by Chinese news website Anzhuo.com.

The report also tips alleged Samsung Galaxy C10 to feature a full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display (likely to be 5.5-inch), Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM, and 4000mAh battery. The pricing of Galaxy C10 is expected to be around 3,499 Chinese Yuan (roughly Rs 35,000), according to Chinese website.

If at all these rumours come true and Samsung launches the same smartphone anytime soon, then Samsung Galaxy C10 will be the first smartphone from Samsung to have dual rear camera setup. It up until now was only rumoured for upcoming Note series flagship, Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It’ll also be 2nd smartphone from Samsung to come with dedicated Bixby button.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro price slashed by Rs 5,000, now available at Rs 31,990

Earlier than this leak, the alleged Samsung Galaxy C10 was leaked at two occasions. Last video leak revealed the complete design of alleged Black colour variant of Samsung Galaxy C10 in 360 degree. Even before that, the alleged handset was leaked in Pink/ Rose Gold colour revealing only the back.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd