Samsung Galaxy C10 design leak reveals dual rear camera, dedicated Bixby button

Samsung’s alleged Galaxy C10 with dual rear camera setup is out in a new leak. Earlier this month only, it was reported that Samsung is developing a new smartphone under its ‘C’ series with dual rear camera setup.

The earlier leaked image of the alleged Samsung Galaxy C10 in Pink/ Rose Gold colour only revealed the back of it, but now we have got the complete 360 degree design leak in a video. The alleged video leak by OnLeaks and PriceBaba reveals the rumoured Samsung Galaxy C10 black variant in its full glory.

The big highlight is the back of Galaxy C10 which features vertically stacked dual rear camera setup and dual-LED flash. Previous image render also had same dual cameras but the LED position was different from this 360 video model leak. Anyhow, it makes Samsung Galaxy C10 the first smartphone from Samsung to have dual rear camera, which up until now was only rumoured for upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Another interesting thing here is that it has one extra physical button on the right edge, apart from the standard volume rocker and power key on the left. This extra button on Samsung Galaxy C10 is apparently believed to be a dedicated button for Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant. If that’s true then Galaxy C10 will be the 2nd smartphone from Samsung to come with Bixby.

The back of Samsung Galaxy C10 as per video leak appears to be rubberised finished. The unibody designed Samsung phone can be seen sporting a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom edge. The signature Samsung style home button is likely to feature fingerprint sensor as well.

According to previous rumours, the upcoming Galaxy C10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor and it is likely to feature a 5.5-inch display.

