Samsung Galaxy A9 Star, A9 Star Lite launched in China: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A9 Star and Galaxy A9 Star Lite at an event in China. While the Galaxy A9 Star has been priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 31,700 approx), the Galaxy A9 Star Lite has been launched at 1999 yuan (Rs 21,000 approx). The phone had been made available for pre-orders on the Samsung store’s China website from June 2, which will last until June 14. From the Samsung China e-store, these phones will go on sale from June 15. Samsung has not confirmed if these phones will be launched in other markets.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star: Price, specifications

Samsung’s A9 Star comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ SAMOLED display with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, this phone runs a Snapdragon 660, that is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This is backed by 3700mAh battery that is compatible for fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star also gets the full range of services from digital assistant Bixby, that includes Bixby Voice, Vision, Reminder, as well as Home. All of these can be used from a dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy A9 Star.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A9 Star has a 24MP + 16MP dual-rear camera configuration, that is vertically stacked, and gets LED flash support. Meanwhile, it also has a 16MP selfie sensor, that supports AI Beauty features. This 4G VoLTE-compatible phone sports a fingerprint scanner at the back. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A9 Star include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS with GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite: Price, specifications

Also, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Lite comes with a 6-inch FHD+ SAMOLED Infinity display with an 18.5:9 screen aspect ratio. Running Android 8.1 Oreo, it is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor, backed by a 3500mAh battery. The A9 Star Lite’s design is made of a metal unibody, that features antenna lines on the top and bottom, chins over and below the display, as well as a fingerprint scanner at the phone’s back. The phone includes Samsung Pay Mini support.

Galaxy A9 Star Lite’s camera configuration includes a vertically-stacked dual-rear camera setup, that has a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. While the fingerprint sensor is housed below the dual-rear cameras, the LED flash has been placed to the right of the sensors. Also, the front camera has a 24MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash support. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A9 Star Lite include Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack.

