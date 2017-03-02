Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro at Rs 29,900 on Flipkart: Here’s what to keep in mind

Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart later tonight at a discounted price of Rs 29,900. Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart later tonight at a discounted price of Rs 29,900.

Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart later tonight. The phone will be available for purchase at 12.01 am on March 3 on the e-commerce portal. Now the Galaxy A9 Pro was launched last year in September at a price of Rs 32,490. However, Samsung is giving the Galaxy A9 Pro a price cut of around 7 per cent, and now the phone is available at Rs 29,900.

According to Flipkart’s banner page, Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro will also be part of the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange for those wish to purchase the Galaxy A9 Pro by trading in an older smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is part of the company’s mid-range premium Galaxy A series. These smartphones also sport a metal and glass design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S series, but come at a more affordable price.

Galaxy A9 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone where the focus is on the battery. This phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the phone is just 7.9mm thick, features a narrow bezel of 2.7 mm and weighs around 210 grams.

This is a phablet, and Galaxy A9 Pro sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and there’s Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The processor on the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is Qualcomm Snapdragon 652, there’s 4GB RAM along with 32GB storage. Samsung has added an expandable storage slot as well, with up to 256GB limit.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A9 Pro sports a 16MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash and optical image stabilization on the camera. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.9 aperture and wide-angle support. The front camera also has HDR, palm selfie and face beautification.

Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner, fast charging. There is WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, ANT+, USB 2.0 and NFC. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s TouchWiz UI on top. Galaxy A9 Pro will be available in Gold, Black and White colour variants.

Samsung recently launched a campaign around a series of short films shot using Galaxy A9 Pro. “We are delighted to present Galaxy A9 Pro Bold shorties in association with Phantom Films. The project showcases the marriage of cinema and smartphones facilitated by the long battery life and breathtaking camera capabilities of Galaxy A9 Pro. Moreover, the smartphone enhances the user experience with its 6” Super AMOLED display that offers crystal-clear views of even the finest details,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India at the launch of the campaign.

