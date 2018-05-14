Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8 Lite spotted on 3C certification site, launch soon?

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is rumoured to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. (Source: TENAA) Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is rumoured to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. (Source: TENAA)

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy A8 Lite have been spotted on China’s 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) certification website, suggesting the handsets could launch soon. A report on 5gmobilephone claims the phones will be made official in China on May 21. The Galaxy A8 Star has been listed with model number SM-G8850, while the Galaxy A8 Lite has model number SM-G8750. Last month, both the smartphones appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA. The 3C listing does not reveal details about the devices, except that they will support 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy A8 Lite TENAA listing, however, confirmed most of the specifications of the two phones. The mid-segment devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Both the smartphones will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Separately, SM-G8850 listing on Bluetooth SIG website confirms it will support Bluetooth v5.0.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is rumoured to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. It could come with dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP+24MP lens. The front camera will be 24MP. The battery on Galaxy A8 Star is said to be 3,700 mAh one. However, a listing on Antutu, a benchmarking site pegs Galaxy A8 Star’s battery to be 3,000mAh, while the screen size will be 5.8-inch.

Samsung’s upcoming smartphones were spotted online previously as well and that with model number SM-G8750 was rumoured to be called Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini. However, reports claims that Galaxy S9 Mini has model number SM-8850 which could also be the Galaxy S8 Lite smartphone. Of course, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

