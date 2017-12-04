Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) with thin bezels, dual selfie cameras leaked ahead of launch

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) will likely to be a mid premium smartphone. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) will likely to be a mid premium smartphone.

Samsung is said to be working on the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) with a bezel-less display and a dual selfie camera. Now the upcoming smartphone has been revealed in a series of leaked images on popular Chinese micro blogging site Weibo. The smartphone carries the model number SM-A730F/DS.

At first glance, it looks a lot similar to the Galaxy S8 in terms of design. In the front, the phone has small bezels that give the device a whole new look. The phone should come with an Infinity Display with an extra taller 18:9 aspect ratio. Also, a dual selfie camera can be seen. Like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) will have a home button placed on the rear of the device.

At the moment, there’s not much we know about the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018). The device should be seen as a premium mid-end device and will likely compete with the Oppo F5 and Vivo V7+. The information about the phone’s specifications remain unknown. We can expect the phone to feature a mid-end processor, 4GB RAM, either 32GB or 64GB storage, and a 3300mAh battery inside.

The Galaxy A8 (2018) lineup may have two smartphones; the regular one and the plus variant. Last week, the Galaxy A8 (2018) was leaked with a 5.7-inch bezel-less display and a dual selfie camera. Both the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8 Plus (2018) are expected to launch in the coming days. There’s a talk that Samsung could release the phones at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year. Pricing details are unknown at this point, but more information should surface soon.

