Samsung Galaxy A8+(2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: The battle of premium mid-end smartphones Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: The battle of premium mid-end smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has been launched, bringing the Infinity display to a premium mid-end smartphone. This is the company’s first smartphone with an extra tall display in this segment. Not just that, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) is also the first smartphone from Samsung to feature a dual front camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A-series is getting premium, and there’s no doubt about it. However, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) isn’t the first smartphone in its class that offers the 18:9 display and a premium design. In fact, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets competition from the OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The two smartphones have been praised for their designs, and most importantly they are already available in the market unlike the Galaxy A8+ (2018).

In this piece, we’ve tried to compare the three smartphones based on their specifications, design, and availability in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Mi Mix 2: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is heavily inspired by the Galaxy S8, the company’s flagship smartphone of this year. Like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) has the curved glass on the front and back. The combination of glass and metal frame coupled with smooth curves makes the Galaxy A8+ (2018) a premium smartphone in terms of design, at least. Samsung Galaxy A8+(2018) comes in four colours: black, blue, orchid grey, and gold.

OnePlus 5T sticks close to the design of the OnePlus 5 but with a few key differences. The device retains the metal bodied design, but it trips away bezels for an extra taller 6-inch 18:9 display. The device certainly looks polished as far as its design is concerned. OnePlus 5T is available is available in the midnight black colour option.

Then there is the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone in the Indian market. The high-end smartphone has all-glass front, a 7000 series aluminium frame on the side, and a ceramic back. Mi Mix 2. Like the Mi Mix, the second-generation phone’s display stretches on three sides, with a single narrow bezel below the screen. The Mi Mix 2 does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, but you get a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box. The device is available in a black colour option.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports a 6.0-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display (2220 x 1080) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. OnePlus 5T meanwhile, gets a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display (2160 x 1080) and the 18:9 aspect ratio. Mi Mix 2, on the other hand, has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display (2160 x 1080).

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Mi Mix 2: Hardware and software

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor (2.2GHz Dual +1.6GHz). The processor should be good enough for the basic needs, but don’t expect it to compete with the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5T and Mi Mix 2 are powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. Both smartphones have enough power to run heavy graphics-intensive games such as Real Racing 3 and Asphalt 8 without any trouble.

The Galaxy A8+ (2018) can be purchased in two variants, one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). OnePlus 5T is also available in two variants; 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage. The phone doesn’t support an expandable memory, unfortunately. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, on the other hand, is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

All three smartphones currently run on Android 7.1 Nougat. However, these phones should get the latest Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Mi Mix 2: Battery and camera

The Galaxy A8+ (2018) is backed by a 3,500mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. Buyers also get fast charing experience with the Galaxy A8+ (2018). OnePlus 5T even though gets a smaller 3300mAh battery, but it is aided by the company’s Dash Charging technology. Dash Charge gives you 60 per cent of juice in 30 minutes. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is no different. It has a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support with USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a single 16MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7 and not a dual-camera setup. However, the device has got a dual front-camera setup, first seen on a Samsung smartphone. The selfie camera on the front comprises of 16MP +8MP shooters with f/1.9 aperture. Taking advantage of a dual front camera setup, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) will allow users to take portrait shots. OnePlus 5T might not have a dual front-camera setup, but it does have two cameras on the back. You get the 16MP + 20MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture and dual LED flash. The device packs in a 16MP snapper on the front. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 meanwhile, has a single 12MP rear camera and a 5MP shooter on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T vs Mi Mix 2: Price and availability

Samsung says the Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be available in early January. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) should be showcased at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which kicks off in January. The smartphone can make its India debut sometime in February or March next year, though the company is yet to confirm the exact details.

OnePlus 5T meanwhile, is already available in India and can be purchased starting at Rs 32,999. The limited-edition Star Wars model is also available, although it will cost Rs 38,999. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, too, is available in India. It costs Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

