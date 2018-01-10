Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) launches in India today: Expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) will officially launch in India today: Here’s a look at the specifications and features of the device along with expected pricing. Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) will officially launch in India today: Here’s a look at the specifications and features of the device along with expected pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 will launch in India and comes with the Infinity Display, which the company introduced on its flagship Galaxy S8, Note 8 smartphones. The Galaxy A series has traditionally been the mid-range series with features from the flagship S and Note smartphones. Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 will be an Amazon exclusive in India and the e-commerce site has a dedicated page live for the phone. Samsung is hosting an event in New Delhi today for the launch of Galaxy A8 Plus 2018.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A series has always been in the above Rs 25,000 price range, depending on the model and variant. Last year’s Galaxy A7 was launched at a price of Rs 33,490, so do not be surprised if Samsung continues to stick with a similar or higher pricing for the new phone. Amazon India has a “Notify me” option for those who are interested in buying the new Galaxy A8+ once it goes live on the website.

The highlight of the Galaxy A8 2018 series is the Infinity display, which has a 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The A8 series now sports dual front cameras as well for better selfies. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will compete with smartphones in a similar price range and the list include Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and OnePlus 5T, and the recently launched Honor View 10.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6.0-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, curved glass design and a metal frame on the side. The front camera is a dual 16MP + 8MP setup with f/1.9 aperture on both sensors, while the rear camera is 16MP with f/1.7 aperture. The front camera has support for Portrait mode, Live Focus feature for bokeh and AR style stickers as well. The fingerprint scanner is now at the back of the Galaxy A8 Plus and the phone comes with Always ON display and Samsung Pay feature.

Other specifications of the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) are octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM+32GB or 64GB storage. It includes a microSD slot with 256GB storage supported, comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Battery on board is 3500 mAh. The phone has a USB Type-C port and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd