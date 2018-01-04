Samsung Galaxy A8+ to launch in India soon, will be Amazon exclusive

Samsung Galaxy A8+ is all set to launch in India soon. (Image credit: Amazon India) Samsung Galaxy A8+ is all set to launch in India soon. (Image credit: Amazon India)

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy A8+ to India soon. The South Korean major has already started teasing the premium mid-end smartphone ahead of the launch. In fact, Samsung has partnered with Amazon India to launch the phone exclusively in the country. The company revealed the Galaxy A8+, along with the Galaxy A8 last month in South Korea.

Amazon India has created a dedicated page for the Galaxy A8+ which comes along with a “Notify me” option. Those looking to buy the Galaxy A8+ can click on a “Notify me” button to show their interest in the upcoming device. There’s no word on exactly when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A8+ in India, but the given the fact that Amazon has created a dedicated page for the phone, we can expect the device to go on sale in the market soon. Separately, news agency IANS citing “industry sources” claims a new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone will be launch in India on January 10.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A8+ sports a 6.0-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Galaxy A8+ adopts the Infinity display design with the 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. The device houses a single 16MP camera with an aperture of f/1.7 on the back. The front camera, meanwhile, comes with a 16MP + 8MP with f/1.9 aperture on both the sensors. Samsung’s Galaxy A8 will allow users to take portrait shots using the front camera. The Galaxy A8+ is backed by a bigger 3500mAh battery and currently runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Then there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, as well as IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ doesn’t have a confirmed price at this point, but it might be priced in the vicinity of Rs 35,000 in India. That puts the Galaxy A8+ in the league of flagship smartphones, competing against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and OnePlus 5T.

