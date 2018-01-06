Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) India launch on January 10, will be Amazon exclusive

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the company’s latest premium mid-end smartphone, which was revealed along side the Galaxy A8 (2018) last month in South Korea. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the company’s latest premium mid-end smartphone, which was revealed along side the Galaxy A8 (2018) last month in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) India launch is expected on January 10, and the South Korean major has already started sending media invites for an event in New Delhi. “Samsung invites you to witness the unravelling of the year’s first big innovation on Wednesday, January 10 2018,” it reads.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be Amazon exclsuive in India, given the e-commerce website already has a dedicated page live for the upcoming smartphone. Those looking to buy the Galaxy A8+ (2018) can click on a “Notify me” option on Amazon to get notified when the device becomes available.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the company's latest premium mid-end smartphone, which was revealed along side the Galaxy A8 (2018) last month in South Korea. The smartphone sports Infinity display design with the 18:5:9 aspect ratio, and dual front cameras. Samsung has not confirmed Galaxy A8+ (2018)'s price at this point, but it might be priced in the vicinity of Rs 35,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will likely compete with other mid-range flagship smartphones like Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and OnePlus 5T.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with a 6.0-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, with screen sporting an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) features curved glass design on the back and front; and it has a metal frame on the side. The Galaxy A8+ comes in four colour options — black, orchid grey, gold and blue.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets dual 16MP + 8MP selfie cameras with f/1.9 aperture on both the sensors. It supports Portrait mode as well. There is also the Live Focus feature to adjust the bokeh effect before or after the selfie has been taken as seen in the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung is also bringing stickers to the selfie camera.

On the back, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 16MP lens with f/1.7 aperture. Other features include food mode, video digital image stabilisation (VDis) and a new hyperlapse feature. The fingerprint scanner is placed below rear camera module. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with support for Always On Display as well as Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is powered by an Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A8+ (2018) is IP68 water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 3500 mAh battery. Dimensions of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) are 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm and it weighs 191 grams. The phone supports fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

