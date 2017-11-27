Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) front panel leaked, reveals thin bezels, dual selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is going to have thinner bezels on the top and bottom of the display. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is going to have thinner bezels on the top and bottom of the display.

Samsung intends to launch a new Galaxy A8 with thin bezels in the coming days. The upcoming phone has been leaked in a set of pictures, revealing the device’s front panel. Samsung currently uses the ‘Infinity Display’ on the Galaxy S8, which has the aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The next-generation Galaxy A8 is expected to come with a similar aspect ratio.

Like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy A8 (2018) is going to have thinner bezels on the top and bottom of the display.The phone also lacks a physical home button on the front, which means it will reside on the back of the device. This shows that Samsung Galaxy A-series could get a major design facelift to fit into the new, bezel-less form factor of the future. Unfortunately, we are still clueless about the phone’s display size. For comparison, the original Galaxy A8 came with a 5.7-inch sAMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The leaked images also reveal the phone to get a dual selfie camera on the front. This is unusual for a Samsung phone, but it seems that company has already planned to enhance the selfie experience with the upcoming Galaxy A8.

As far as the specifications are concerned, there’s not much to see here. Samsung is likely to make the Galaxy A8 (2018) official at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year. Interestingly, the South Korean major has plans to launch the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) as well. Both phones have already been leaked, featuring thin bezels and updated specifications.

