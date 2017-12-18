Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A8+(2018) hands-on video leaked ahead of CES 2018 launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) at CES 2018 next year. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) at CES 2018 next year.

A hands-on video has cropped up on the web, featuring Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8 Plus (2018). The leaked YouTube video (via GSM Arena) of the working Galaxy A8 and A8+ shows the two phones side-by-side and reveal them from all angles.

The leaked video actually show a walkthrough of the phones’s design and key features. As expected, the Galaxy A8 (2018) features a 5.5-inch display, whereas the Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets a 6-inch panel. Both screens have a resolution of Full HD+ and an aspect ratio of 18:9. According to the hands-on video, both smartphones appear to get a Super AMOLED display, small bezels, and rounded edges. The fingerprint scanner can be seen on the back of the devices, along with a single camera lens.

The Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) also incorporates Samsung’s voice-activated Bixby assistant and IP68 certification against dust and water damages. And when it comes to internal components, they will be powered by an Exynos 7885 mobile processor and 6GB RAM, and a face unlock feature. The Galaxy A8 (2018) is said to come with a 3,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) should come with a slightly bigger 3,500mAh battery. Both devices will get either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The upcoming Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus will be the first phones under Samsung’s Galaxy-series to get a dual front-facing camera, with support for a portrait mode. The leaked specifications show the two comes come with a 16MP + 8MP selfie camera setup and a 16MP camera on the back.

Samsung is said to launch the two premium mid-end smartphones at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which kicks off in January next year. Information about the pricing and local availability will be disclosed at the company’s planned press conference at CES 2018.

